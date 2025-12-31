The Progressive Jew

December 2025

The Two‑State Delusion
Something’s wrong when Zionists say, “I support a two‑state solution.”
  Robert Rosenthal
Imagining a Post‑Apartheid Israel
What follows is a thought experiment – not a blueprint, not a demand, and definitely not another Jew telling Palestinians how they should run their own…
  Robert Rosenthal
Zionists to Young TikTok Users: Don’t Believe Your Lying Eyes
Once upon a time, Zionists had a virtual monopoly on Palestine-Israel news.
  Robert Rosenthal
Ms. Rachel is The Progressive Jew Humanitarian of the Year
Rachel Anne Accurso – “Ms.
  Robert Rosenthal
Dear Mom and Dad: I’m Quitting Zionism
Though I have lots of Zionists in my life, it’s relatively easy for me to be publicly anti‑Zionist.
  Robert Rosenthal

November 2025

September 2025

August 2025

June 2025

March 2025

