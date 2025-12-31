Subscribe
Is Zionism Racism?
On November 10, 1975, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 3379, declaring that “Zionism is a form of racism and racial discrimination.”
Jan 11
•
Robert Rosenthal
114
32
38
Why This Jew Is A Mamdani Democrat
I’ve seen the future of the Democratic Party.
Jan 3
•
Robert Rosenthal
82
10
32
December 2025
The Two‑State Delusion
Something’s wrong when Zionists say, “I support a two‑state solution.”
Dec 31, 2025
•
Robert Rosenthal
114
20
56
Imagining a Post‑Apartheid Israel
What follows is a thought experiment – not a blueprint, not a demand, and definitely not another Jew telling Palestinians how they should run their own…
Dec 29, 2025
•
Robert Rosenthal
88
80
28
Zionists to Young TikTok Users: Don’t Believe Your Lying Eyes
Once upon a time, Zionists had a virtual monopoly on Palestine-Israel news.
Dec 22, 2025
•
Robert Rosenthal
175
65
59
Ms. Rachel is The Progressive Jew Humanitarian of the Year
Rachel Anne Accurso – “Ms.
Dec 5, 2025
•
Robert Rosenthal
677
55
165
Dear Mom and Dad: I’m Quitting Zionism
Though I have lots of Zionists in my life, it’s relatively easy for me to be publicly anti‑Zionist.
Dec 4, 2025
•
Robert Rosenthal
317
89
97
November 2025
The Biggest Zionist Lies of All Time
Zionism has always relied on myths, distortions, and falsehoods to maintain support among Western audiences.
Nov 29, 2025
•
Robert Rosenthal
877
501
319
September 2025
Online Poll: 94% Say Israel’s Actions are Harming Global Perceptions of Jews
In an unscientific poll of my Facebook followers, I posed this question:
Sep 14, 2025
•
Robert Rosenthal
15
3
3
August 2025
Fasting While Gaza Starves
Like other members of Jewish Voice for Peace, I’m fasting in solidarity with Gazans being systematically starved by Israel.
Aug 2, 2025
•
Robert Rosenthal
30
6
6
June 2025
Take a One-Question Poll on Israel's Actions and Perceptions of Jews
Antisemitic incidents have received a huge amount of press coverage recently.
Jun 13, 2025
•
Robert Rosenthal
4
1
March 2025
Mahmoud Khalil’s Imprisonment Isn’t About Combating Antisemitism
In the wake of the appalling arrest of a Palestinian activist and permanent resident of the United States who recently earned his master’s degree from…
Mar 25, 2025
•
Robert Rosenthal
23
5
7
