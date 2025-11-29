The Progressive Jew

Dr abraheim Weizfeld Phd
Nov 30

Incredible how a Phd could ascribe the mass expulsion of 750,000 Palestinians refugees as an obscure side-effect of the conflict of an indigenous population agains invading fascist terrorist militias called Zionist. The Jewish Bund always opposed the Zionist parties for this reason - that it accepted fascism as a mode of political action for national self-determination. Jewish national liberation is a matter of National-Cultural Autonomy everywhere we live.

1 reply
Joel Rosch PhD
Nov 29

As usual The Progressive Jew, gets a few facts right, but ignores history and context. And of course he never presents a reasonable counterfactual for the Jews fleeing persecution or the Palestinians who were displaced (the Nakba). To blame all that went wrong on a rather peculiar notion of Zionism is silly and offers little hope for the future of either people.

What he does do well is lay out many of the key issues that need to asked and analyzed if we are to have a better and more just future. But these issues need analysis, not emotion and naive platitudes.

It is fine, appropriate, and proper to ask questions about Israeli policy. (Just look at some of the despicable characters in the present Israeli government) It is quite another to deny Jewish peoplehood or ignore questions about where these people should have gone after WWII, or after their expulsion from Arab lands after 1948, or when fleeing Soviet oppression. How should Jewish, Palestinian and Arab leaders have reacted to the realities of the post war era?

Whenever wars lead to displaced populations, as they have throughout history, the results are usually tragic. The Arab league made decisions about the future of displaced Palestinians that were tragic and very different than how Europeans leaders dealt with the the millions displaced by new boundaries, old hatreds and civic violence in Europe after WWII. It was those decisions made by the Arab league, as much or more than decisions by Zionists, that proved disastrous for the Palestinian people.

Israel is a country, more democratic than most, but far from perfect. It has its strengths and weaknesses, faults and politics, just as we have. But how many other countries actually do a better job of integrating different religious, racial and ethnic groups into a polity? Looking at any measures of human thriving how many countries that do a better job for refugees or minorities? I can name some, but not many. The actual facts about life in pre October 7 also just do not line up with those presented by Mr Rosenthal.

The history of the immiseration of the Palestinian is tragic, but to put the explanation and the blame solely on a distorted view of Zionism is simplistic and wrong. However what is worse, this way of zero sum thinking, that we see on both sides, makes a more just and peaceful future so much more difficult to achieve.

300 replies by Robert Rosenthal and others
499 more comments...

