Brian McGinnis – a war veteran, firefighter, and candidate for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Thom Tillis of North Carolina – became nationally known in March when he stood up during a Senate subcommittee hearing and spoke out against the Israeli‑U.S. war of aggression that Donald Trump launched, reportedly at Benjamin Netanyahu’s urging, against the people of Iran.

With an authoritarian opponent of democracy in the Oval Office and more than half the Senate filled with Trump sycophants, it was no surprise that the former Marine’s nonviolent act of civil disobedience was met with violence.

Millions of Americans have now watched, in a viral video, the moment when a bone in McGinnis’s left arm was snapped in a gruesome attack as he tried to finish addressing the hearing.

I recently sat down with McGinnis for more than an hour at Haraz, a popular Yemeni coffee shop in Charlotte’s LoSo area. Brian set no preconditions for this interview; everything was on the table, beginning with that horrific scene in the Hart Senate Office Building.

I’m posting this interview in two parts. In Part I, we start with his decision to confront the Senate over the Iran war, the physical attack that followed, and its aftermath. From there, McGinnis reflects on the Iraq War, U.S. military power, and what combat does to human beings. He offers a blistering critique of politicians who dodge service yet send other people’s children to fight America’s wars.

Brian talks about how his Palestinian‑American wife, Hanadee Ali, transformed his understanding of Palestine‑Israel – and, as the title of this piece suggests, why he now says without hesitation that Israel is imposing an apartheid system on Palestinians.

One of the refreshing things about this Senate candidate is that, unlike his opponents – Roy Cooper, the Democratic former Governor of North Carolina, and Michael Whatley, the former Chair of the Republican National Committee – Brian says exactly what’s on his mind.

McGinnis doesn’t have the internal editor that makes so many statewide candidates sound focus‑grouped and scripted. He’s a firefighter who sounds like a firefighter – and like most of America. And unlike the out‑of‑touch billionaire in the Oval Office, who’s deeply unpopular outside his cult‑like base, and multimillionaire Senators, who are no more popular with the public, Brian is really, truly a working‑class American who wants the Senate to take working‑class concerns as seriously as he does.

Robert Rosenthal: Brian McGinnis, it’s good to be with you.

Brian McGinnis: It’s good to be with you as well, Robert.

Robert: Recently, you suffered a broken arm during an incident millions of Americans saw on video. I want to get into the details of that in a moment. But first, how are you feeling?

Brian: I’m feeling great. It’s a beautiful day. Spring is here. I’m alive. My family is doing well. I’m very happy.

Robert: Let’s go back to that day – March 4th of this year. You dressed in your Marine Corps uniform and entered a Senate subcommittee hearing on the war in Iran. Among other things, you said, “America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel.” What made you decide to stage that protest?

Brian: As an Iraq veteran 20 years removed from my service, I have a different perspective on what these wars have been for. With hindsight, we know the war in Iraq was fought on false pretenses of WMDs that were never found, and it makes me question why my brothers and sisters and I were put in harm’s way.

The same thing with Afghanistan. That war was a big waste of tax dollars and American lives, all to just return it to the Taliban in a very disorganized fashion. So, the recent past of our military actions has really confirmed my belief that these wars are unfounded, and the buildup to this war with Iran – along with the documented urgings from Benjamin Netanyahu and his wish for America to go to war with Iran – all played a part in why I protested.

But at the heart of it, it’s the use of American sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, to go fight in a war with Iran – a very, very formidable opponent – and the violence and death that would occur and has occurred. That’s why I protested.

Robert: Before you stood up and spoke out, had you tried any other way to be heard – for example, asking to testify or submitting something in writing, or did you feel this was the only way to get their attention?

Brian: When the ceasefire was broken by Israel in October 2025, and they bombed in the middle of the night and killed 600 Palestinians, I woke up the next morning, put on my dress blues, and stood in my front yard – a small patch of grass outside our townhome – waving the Palestinian flag. It was a personal signal of my refusal to let this be normalized, and an active kind of therapy, so I could feel like I was doing something instead of just sitting at home watching people die.

I stood there while cars went by. I got more positive honks and waves than anything else. But of course, there were a few middle fingers and heckles. That’s one way I’ve tried to be heard and to express myself, and mainly to push back against what I see as the mainstream media narrative that Israel is on the “right side” in this conflict.

Robert: I’ve watched the video of that scene (in the Senate hearing) several times. You weren’t finished speaking when the police and Senator Tim Sheehy tried to throw you out. From the get‑go, it looked like they were violent. It was a helluva way to treat an American war veteran during a hearing on the newest American war. As someone who risked his life for his country, were you offended that they didn’t let you finish speaking?

Brian: As a Marine, I don’t get offended. Looking back, I’m saddened that the actions taken by the police and Senator Sheehy resulted in my arm being broken, which caused my wife extreme distress. For that reason, I don’t appreciate their actions. It also stands out to me that they were extra aggressive. I don’t understand why they acted that way. But as a Marine and as a firefighter, I’m aware of the physical world we live in within certain groups of people, so it’s not that surprising to me, given my background.

Robert: Not surprising. But was it very disappointing?

Brian: Looking back at it, gathering my thoughts and addressing it, I think it shows a lack of organization and a lack of discipline. That’s disappointing.

Robert: Like you, Senator Sheehy is a military veteran who served in Iraq. After you were seriously injured in that gruesome incident, in which the Montana Republican was involved, did he get in touch with you?

Brian: No, I haven’t heard from Senator Sheehy. Nor have I heard from any conservative media outlets, which is interesting to me. If I’d been injured in that manner during a Democratic presidency, I really believe Republicans would use it as leverage against the Democratic Party and try to spin a narrative around it.

Robert: I think you’re right about that. Do you think, at a minimum, Tim Sheehy owes you an apology?

Brian: I don’t care what Tim Sheehy does.

Robert: As a Marine, you were stationed in Iraq in 2003, at the start of the war. You said, “There, I was the oppressor – an occupier.” What did you take away from that experience?

Brian: It took me a long time to understand what I took away from that experience. It was a lot to process and digest mentally and emotionally, and I probably still haven’t finished doing that. But some things were glaringly apparent. The amount of strength and military might America has vs. the Iraqi forces was very unbalanced. America has much more military might than who we came up against in Iraq, and that was very apparent.

I’ve also learned that war becomes relative very quickly for people. With just a trigger pull, someone can die from such a simple mechanism of death, and it’s very easy for irresponsible people to gravely affect other people. That’s very disheartening and very sad, and it brings me much anxiety and worry when military personnel are introduced into civilian environments.

Robert: Right now, maybe a handful of sitting members of Congress have a child in the armed forces. No Trump family members have ever served in the U.S. military. The current Commander-in-Chief received a medical deferment for alleged bone spurs during the Vietnam War, which kept him from serving. Do you think it’s too easy for these mainly white and often enormously privileged officeholders to put our soldiers in harm’s way?

Brian: It’s abhorrent that this kind of stuff happens and nobody takes notice of it or socially holds them responsible. If they’re allowed to legally avoid going to war, they should at least catch social shame and be ostracized from society for this obvious act of cowardice.

Robert: John Kelly, the retired Marine General who was Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff, said Trump called our war veterans “losers” and “suckers.” Trump mocked Senator John McCain for his time as a POW. That former reality show host has been shockingly nonchalant about committing U.S. troops to battle. He cut veterans’ benefits. But Trump has held the support of many current and former military members. Why, Brian?

Brian: Because I think there’s just a lot of conflation with the American flag, Chevy trucks, “support your troops” advertising, and propaganda that Trump hijacks or ties himself to. It lets him personify himself as a very patriotic symbol of American military strength, and I think that’s very disheartening – that Americans perceive it that way.

I wish people would more critically look at Donald Trump’s actual record and develop their own opinion about him, instead of just drinking the Kool‑Aid and thinking he is truly “America first” or a true supporter, when he has obviously said very disrespectful things about military veterans and dodged the draft himself.

Robert: Do you think Donald Trump is patriotic?

Brian: No, I think he is a selfish, deal-making businessman.

Robert: Let’s talk about Israel. You said, “Gaza was the thing that brought me to finally see the world through the oppressed people’s eyes.” You’ve credited your wife, Hanadee Ali, a Palestinian American, with opening your eyes. Tell me about that.

Brian: In meeting Hanadee and becoming friends with her, I was disarmed of any preconceived notions of who she was as a Middle Eastern person, a Palestinian, or an Arab. I just locked in on her as a human. Through our relationship, I fell in love with her and then got to know her family. Hanadee’s family is a conservative Muslim family, and I came from a conservative Christian family. Even her siblings and my siblings share similar age ranges, and both my wife and I are the youngest. All these things really broke down the preconceived, stereotypical negative outlook I had toward these things and dispelled the negative stereotypes I had been indoctrinated with earlier in my life.

And then, once those things dissolved, and I learned more about the reality for Palestinians in the West Bank and in Gaza – and more specifically, I’ve stated this on many platforms now, but it’s the truth – hearing how my mother‑in‑law was treated by Israeli soldiers while she was trying to visit her mother in Al‑Bireh, where she grew up in the West Bank, really hit me.

It drove the point home emotionally to know my mother‑in‑law – who is amazing, a wonderful person, very loyal and sweet and loving, nothing but love – was treated roughly by Israeli military personnel at checkpoints, given arbitrary visa expirations, a three‑day visa instead of a 30‑day visa at the whim of a soldier. That would force her to travel back to Jordan and then back home just to be with her mother. These are the things that drove home the injustice going on in Palestine, in the West Bank.

And then, of course, in other conflicts where Israel bombed buildings in 2020 and 2022, once my eyes were open, I saw those more specifically, and my alarm was raised greatly about the unfair and unjust dynamic between Israel and Palestine.

Robert: Just before you were physically attacked at that hearing, you said, “Israel is the reason for this war.” This week, in the New York Times, Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan described a “hard sell” by Benjamin Netanyahu of war with Iran in the White House Situation Room with Donald Trump present on February 11th. The next day, in that same Situation Room, intelligence officials called Netanyahu’s regime-change scenarios “farcical.” But of course, Trump bought Netanyahu’s pitch and helped launch what many experts describe as an illegal war of aggression with the Israeli Prime Minister as his partner. What do you say to Zionists who claimed it was antisemitic to blame Netanyahu and Israel for dragging the U.S. into war with Iran?

Brian: What else was Netanyahu talking to Trump about over the last seven times he’s come to the United States to talk to him? That’s my question.

Robert: In 2024, you were part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which attempted to bring aid to the people of Gaza during what scholars and human rights organizations described as genocide. What drove you to be part of that humanitarian effort?

Brian: I am still physically able. This is weighing heavily on my heart. So, I just thought, If I don’t do it, who will? And with my wife’s support, we made the decision to go do it.

Robert: Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and even B’Tselem, the Israeli human rights agency, have all said Israel is engaging in apartheid in the West Bank. Many Zionists deny Israeli apartheid and call it antisemitic to make that claim. Now, I should add that Zionists often call ALL criticism of Israel antisemitic. Brian, do you believe Palestinians are struggling under apartheid in the West Bank?

Brian: Yes, without a doubt, I believe that. I also want to say I denounce antisemitism. I don’t believe antisemitism is ever acceptable. I hope there’s never any antisemitism or racism toward Jews or any Islamophobia toward Muslims. I hope we can stop this killing so we can address those things with more of a rational mindset.

With all this killing taking place, it’s hard to think clearly. The constant killing that’s been happening to Palestinians is what’s driving people mad, and it’s very hard for me as well not to have anxiety about this constant violence being perpetrated against people in Gaza and in the West Bank. I just don’t understand why Israelis in the Israeli government can’t acknowledge this and come to the table with that same sentiment.

Part II of this interview – where Brian talks about what a genuinely working‑class, anti-war North Carolina Senator would fight for in Washington; how he answers the “spoiler” question as a Green Party candidate; and more – is coming next.

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