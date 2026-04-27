The Progressive Jew

The Progressive Jew

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Lieve Cuppens's avatar
Lieve Cuppens
1d

A very important interview, just showing that Israel is really an Apartheid-State , so harming for the other people in the Middle-East! The narrative of Israels' Great Israel idea, has to be stopped. Always empathy and open minds can see this, just as Brian McGinnis let us see so clearly! Thank to this very important first part of the interview.

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Steven Work's avatar
Steven Work
18h

If my proposal in article below was followed when the WMD false-witness to attack Iraq (as we learn later) was a war for israel that cost us $2 Trillions, 1 million innocent Iraqis over 40,000 usa military soldiers with so many delayed deaths, and more horror because our leaders are Zionists and enslaved by Zionists and traditions to war for no other reason that Iraq was starting to mature as a society an too few were not suffering, starving, sickly, .. because Zionists are satisfied until everyone around them are dying and suffering just like Gazans. Same for Lybia, and now Iran.

If this proposal which aligns with the teaching Saint Thomas Aquinas was followed for the Iraq war, then very likely world peace would have followed and leaders like Trump, Biden, Obama would have watched the same video stream as the rest of the world and wouldn't dare start another war.

Those intentional WMD False-Witnessers, Amplifies, and supporters and others from that class of elites that are above the law, started a war for israel that sent many of our family members and likely some you readers to risk death, to murder, and many died in predictable ways.

So, as many as will fit - don't forget the "the thew the babies out of the incubated onto the floor" the pretend nurse testifying at UN that was some ambassadors daughter, so her and her father, all locked in a Humvee and with a number of cameras stream to the world, with her and her father, and oval office members, and look - there's that NYT women, and.. packed into the Humvee, the flames start somewhere in undercarriage, and builds as those murdering lying sociopaths and false-witnessers and trader start with yells that grow and the world knows when the flames start burning through, before flame make if hard to see into the windows the sees them faces squished against the grass with a frozen in agony face and one long scream after another, and on the scream is something like "You false-witness and people die the you too can take a screaming burning Humvee ride to your Judgement, some False-witness wages are bigger then you can live through."

Now - today we would have years of world peace as each leader and someday leader would have imagined themselves sitting be sides incubator. And if that weren't enough to sober them up, then it will be "Crispy PM" with them and maybe their parents invited. You don't get that with parents and other 'helping'

So, we didn't do if for the Iraq war, and so many preventable deaths occurred. What if we did it for this war?

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So much false-witnessing! ..

Using Thomistic Theology I have proposed a solution ..

Here is the article's audio overview mirrored in YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7AaWp4VVK8

".. A Thomistic Solution for Truth-Enforcement and Greater Justice" https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2237, https://archive.is/GhbO6

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Why didn't we, and aren't we? It has to do with something that happened in 1973.

Here is the audio overview of this article: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88f3y09DowI

".. the Wounding of Human Faculties", https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2238, https://archive.is/35vHJ

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Feedback welcome.

God Bless., Steve

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