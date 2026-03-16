The Progressive Jew

The Progressive Jew

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Louis A Rivera's avatar
Louis A Rivera
Mar 17

Interesting. I wish I shared your optimism about Newsom.

“Some are talking about it appropriately as sort of an apartheid state.”

This is the sort of tepid response that fails to meet the moment. He’s going to have to do better. Genocide and the slaughter of children demands it. The support of Israel has been one of those third rail issues in American politics for decades. That’s changing in an almost bi-partisan way. Israel has transformed itself into a pariah state. Any leader worth his or her salt is going to have to learn how to reframe the issue as an unambiguous moral imperative. The United States cannot support an apartheid state. We cannot support supremacist ideology of any kind. And we will cannot, now or ever, enable genocide.

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Espoir
Mar 16

Robert, excellent and heartfelt insights, thank you. Palestine is indeed a major moral test of our times. In Australia, our two main political parties have been captured by both Trumpian views and the same donor class. Let's hope that we don't have to wait until 2028 for morality and a sense of humanity to prevail.

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