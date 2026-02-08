The little girl was hiding among the bodies of loved ones when the phone in the car rang. An Israeli tank was closing in on the vehicle. Her teenage cousin, Layan Hamadeh, had already called the Palestine Red Crescent emergency line to beg for help. After gunfire cut Layan off, Red Crescent dispatchers called back – and this time, the child answered.

Hind Rajab, six years old, told them: “They are dead. I am in the car. The tank is next to me. It is moving. It is very, very close. Please come take me.” A dispatcher tried to keep her talking, told her to hide under the seats, and promised that an ambulance was on the way.

More than three hours later …

From that first emergency call at around 2:30 pm, it took more than three hours for a Palestine Red Crescent ambulance to reach Hind in Gaza City. As soon as the ambulance got to her location, Israeli forces destroyed it and the two paramedics inside, Yusuf al‑Zeino and Ahmed al‑Madhoun.

Yusuf and Ahmed joined an almost unimaginable toll: by late 2025, well over 1,700 health workers in Gaza – doctors, nurses, paramedics, Civil Defence staff – had been killed during Israel’s assault.

Twelve days, 335 bullets, one small body, and a family.

It would be 12 days before rescuers and family were finally able to return to the neighborhood after the IOF pulled back. They found the black Kia Picanto with Hind and six of her relatives dead inside.

Forensic Architecture, an independent research group, analyzed the wreckage and mapped roughly 335 bullet holes in the car’s body. Their reconstruction suggests a burst of at least 64 rounds in six seconds, followed by a bulldozer battering and crushing the vehicle.

When I saw the statistic on the 335 bullets, I remembered an old boast from the IOF’s official Twitter account after another massacre in Gaza. In 2018, during the Great March of Return, the IOF tweeted (before deleting it) that in its live‑fire attacks on demonstrators, “we know where every bullet landed.”

Every bullet. Hind’s car alone took hundreds.

Motherfuckers.

Watching the film in a room full of people who love Gaza’s people.

Last night, I sat in a dark theater in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a roomful of Palestinians and allies, and we heard Hind Rajab’s actual voice in those calls. The film was “The Voice of Hind Rajab.” It blended actual audio of Hind’s calls with dramatized scenes of Red Crescent dispatchers trying – and failing – to save her.

The screening was a fundraiser for Charlotte United for Palestine in collaboration with Jewish Voice for Peace Charlotte (Disclosure: I’m a JVP member), hosted by volunteers at Charlotte’s Independent Picture House. It was followed by a Q&A.

The experience was shattering in a way that reading about Hind never could be.

Hollywood names, corporate cowardice.

On paper, this film should be everywhere. Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Spike Lee, Michael Moore, and others signed on as executive producers. It recently earned an Oscar nomination for Best International Feature Film.

And yet “The Voice of Hind Rajab” has had to fight its way into U.S. theaters. Major distributors passed after Venice and other festivals, even as the film got ovations and rave reviews. Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania and her team were turned down by multiple big players. In the end, a smaller outfit affiliated with an executive producer stepped in to handle a limited platform release.

We know why. A film that centers Palestinian suffering and uses real audio of a child killed by an Israeli tank crew is the kind of film Zionist institutions fear. Better, from their perspective, if audiences only ever hear about a “tragic fog of war” and not a little girl saying, “I’m so scared. Please come take me.”

Many Zionists are counting on this movie being hard to find, easy to ignore, and too painful to sit through. They’re counting on you never seeing how the IOF killed Hind, her family, and the medics sent to rescue her – for the “crime” of existing in Gaza while Palestinian.

Your role: Be a witness.

That’s where you come in.

Find out where “The Voice of Hind Rajab” is playing. See it if you possibly can – or organize a screening. Sit in that darkness and listen to Hind’s voice, and to the dispatchers who stayed with her on the line until the gunfire cut them off.

Yes, it’s a difficult film to watch. That’s the point. The people of Gaza have been forced to live this; the least we can do is be present as witnesses for 89 minutes.

Then use what you’ve seen. Talk about Hind at your synagogue, mosque, church, school, bar, and dinner table. Share the film on your platforms. Push back, calmly and relentlessly, when someone calls this slaughter “self‑defense” or insists that every bullet was aiming at “terrorists.”

Let’s work together, nonviolently, to bring down this killing machine and win freedom, equality, and justice for long‑suffering Palestinians, from the river to the sea.

