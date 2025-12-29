The Progressive Jew

The Progressive Jew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Buergermeister's avatar
Michael Buergermeister
Dec 29

One of the most important tasks right now is to work in the direction of a post-Zionist Palestine in which each and every citizen: Jew, Christian or Muslim has EQUAL RIGHTS. It is time to END APARTHEID!!!

Reply
Share
Arrr Bee's avatar
Arrr Bee
Dec 29

Present Israel is not an apartheid, no matter how much Anzis repeat the same lie it doesn’t become a truth. You being a Jew for the genocide of Israeli Jews doesn’t make you an authority on anything really.

https://substack.com/@bislach17/note/c-147354350

Reply
Share
20 replies
78 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Rosenthal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture