What follows is a thought experiment – not a blueprint, not a demand, and definitely not another Jew telling Palestinians how they should run their own liberation. This is one anti‑Zionist Jew talking to Jews who still can’t imagine an Israel that doesn’t rely on Jewish supremacy. If you’re a Zionist and your first instinct is to shout, “But Israel isn’t an apartheid state!”, please start with my earlier piece, “Denying Israeli Apartheid is Absurd,” then come back.

The name I tend to use for this reimagined country is Palestine‑Israel. But even that’s strictly provisional. Names, flags, and anthems shouldn’t be decided by me or by the people who spent decades justifying oppression. Those decisions must be led by Palestinian victims and survivors of Israeli brutality, in genuine partnership with Jews and others who accept equality. The people who endured the worst of this nightmare get first say in how to wake up from it.

This isn’t about “Jew‑splaining” a solution to Palestinians. It’s about prying open an imagination that Zionism worked very hard to lock shut – especially in Jewish communities like the ones that formed me. Another world isn’t only possible; given the trajectory of Zionism, it’s inevitable. The only real question is whether it arrives through more horror or through an honest attempt at justice.

The Lead‑Up

Every oppressive system likes to pretend it’s eternal – right up until the moment it collapses. In Israel’s case, the breaking point was its genocidal war on the people of Gaza.

You know the pattern by now: Israel unleashes catastrophic violence, Western leaders mutter something about “self‑defense” and “restraint,” and then everyone quietly looks away. This time, the cameras wouldn’t blink. The first “ceasefire” turned out to be more PR tactic than moral turning point – a way to mute global outrage while Israel kept killing, starving, displacing, and imprisoning Palestinians, just at a slightly lower volume and with better talking points.

People around the world had already watched apartment buildings, hospitals, schools, and entire neighborhoods flattened in HD. They had seen children digging their siblings out of rubble. When the “ceasefire” changed the rhetoric but not the reality, something snapped. Israel crossed the invisible line between “controversial ally” and pariah.

At the same time, antisemitic incidents rose – as they always do when Israel commits crimes against humanity while insisting it does so “for the Jews.” A growing number of diaspora Jews, especially young ones, refused to be human shields for a state they had never chosen and a project they increasingly saw as racist to the core. They didn’t stop being Jewish – they stopped letting Zionism define what that meant.

The economic pressure followed the moral revulsion. The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, long demonized as some fringe antisemitic plot, quietly went mainstream. It expanded beyond campus resolutions and cultural boycotts into the bloodstream of the global economy.

Tourism – once as much as 3% of Israel’s GDP in normal years – all but dried up. Who wants to honeymoon in a crime scene? “Startup Nation” became “Don’t Touch That Nation” as ordinary consumers learned to spot Israeli products and choose alternatives. Pension funds, universities, and tech firms faced internal revolts if they kept funneling money into a regime livestreaming its brutality.

Arms exports, long sold as “battle‑tested” on Palestinians, turned radioactive. Governments that had proudly bought Israeli spyware and crowd‑control gear suddenly faced protests, lawsuits, and electoral consequences. “Battle‑tested on Gaza” stopped sounding compelling and started sounding like an indictment.

Then came the services boycott. People stopped using Israeli apps and cybersecurity tools. Some governments quietly wrote “no Israeli providers” into procurement rules, citing Israel’s ongoing violations of international law. Even the mighty IT and fintech sectors discovered that “we help run apartheid efficiently” isn’t a great marketing hook.

Birthright – that obscenely misnamed propaganda tour for young diaspora Jews – became a liability. Participants who had watched the genocide in real time arrived with eyes wide open. They filmed the hasbara scripts, the omissions, the sanitized checkpoints, the “we had no choice” speeches – then posted their responses alongside them. The trips still ran, but the mystique of “seeing the truth for yourself” had flipped sides. Non-Zionist and anti-Zionist Jewish families began choosing truly educational tours of the Holy Land.

The Fall

If you’d asked most people how apartheid would end, they’d have predicted a long, messy, violent slog. What actually happened looked, from the outside, almost sudden. That’s how brittle systems often are; they seem unshakeable until the day they aren’t.

One recessionary quarter followed another. Boycotts, divestment, collapsed tourism, arms‑export cancellations, and service bans translated into layoffs, shuttered startups, tanking investor confidence, and a currency under constant attack due to divestment, sanctions, and ratings downgrades.

Being kicked out of Eurovision and global tech conferences hit the ego. Watching profits disappear hit something Israeli elites cared about even more. Under extreme pressure at home and abroad, Israel did something news pundits had spent decades insisting it would never do: the IOF pulled out of the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT). Not a “redeployment” – an actual withdrawal.

The apartheid walls didn’t fall because Zionists had a change of heart. They fell because it finally cost too much – financially, diplomatically, reputationally – to keep them standing. Like Jericho, the structure collapsed after enough people marched, shouted, and refused to look away. Not a shot required.

The First Days After

Here’s the part Zionists always swear is impossible: the morning after.

Marwan Barghouti, long seen by Palestinians (and even some Israelis) as a potential unity leader, had by then spent well over two decades in Israeli prisons, often in solitary. Over the years, he’d moved from being known primarily for his role during the Second Intifada to being a symbol of popular, largely non‑violent resistance and national reconciliation.

When his location at Moscovia in Jerusalem leaked, Palestinians organized. More than 250,000 people gathered outside the prison and stayed for over 72 hours – not with rockets, but with chants, cameras, and a very clear message: this man comes out. Under a collapsing political order and unprecedented global scrutiny, authorities caved. The image of Barghouti walking out the gate sent a shockwave through the region and drew standing ovations around the world.

His release didn’t “save” Palestinians. Palestinians saved themselves – and then invited Barghouti to help steer what they’d already set in motion.

A Palestinian‑led Constitutional Convention followed. Delegates came from Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem, Palestinian communities inside the old Green Line, refugee camps in neighboring countries, and the diaspora. Jewish Israelis who accepted equality participated as well, but they were guests, not hosts. The days of one group writing the rules for everyone else were over.

The Convention drafted and approved the first Constitution the land had ever seen in its modern form. For the first time, borders were formally declared. Arabic and Hebrew became co‑equal national languages. Palestinian villages and towns erased during the Nakba reappeared on maps and road signs. It wasn’t nostalgia – it was repair.

The old Knesset, which had legalized everything from ethnic cleansing to apartheid, was dissolved. In its place, a new parliamentary system guaranteed proportional representation and built‑in protections against the permanent domination of any one group. No more “Jewish and democratic,” where the “Jewish” always trumped the “democratic.”

Elections came next. Polls had long shown Barghouti as the most popular Palestinian political figure; now that preference had a real ballot box. With near‑unanimous support from Palestinians and a meaningful minority of Israeli Jews, he became the first president of the unified state. The headlines called him “the Palestinian Mandela.” Palestinians mostly called him “Marwan” – and kept organizing.

Truth, Reconciliation, and the Hard Parts

The Palestinian majority understood something essential: decades of indoctrination don’t evaporate overnight. Jewish Israelis had grown up in a hermetically sealed story where Palestinians barely existed except as terrorists or statistics. Many had never learned about the Nakba, the ongoing theft of land, or the daily violence required to keep millions of people in cages.

So, Palestinians pushed – hard – for a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Not because they wanted to hug it out and move on, but because they wanted the record to be undeniable and collective memory to be shared. They explicitly modeled the Commission on South Africa’s TRC, which began hearings in 1996 and produced its main report and recommendations by 1998, with follow‑up volumes in 2003.

In a move that infuriated Zionists and delighted historians, they asked Ilan Pappé – the Israeli historian who had spent years documenting the ethnic cleansing of Palestine – to chair the Commission. It was both a rebuke to the old order and an invitation: Israelis could participate in their own unmasking or stand outside, insisting nothing had ever gone wrong.

The Commission held public hearings across the country. Palestinians testified about expulsions, massacres, home demolitions, torture, administrative detention, child arrests, sieges, and daily humiliations at checkpoints. Former IOF soldiers and settlers came forward with their own stories – some out of remorse, some out of fear that refusing to testify would cost them amnesty. Either way, the truth began to surface in a way that no amount of hasbara could spin away.

On an impressively tight timeline, the Commission issued a series of recommendations: constitutional safeguards, security‑sector reforms, reparations, memorialization, and accountability mechanisms. It wasn’t magic. It was work. And it happened because Palestinians insisted on it – not because some Western envoy told them they “needed reconciliation.”

The Name and the Money

One of the early symbolic decisions was the state’s name. After debate, the majority chose Palestine‑Israel – putting “Palestine” first as a simple acknowledgment of whose name had been erased for so long. It was a small thing on paper, but a seismic shift in who got to define reality.

Then came the less symbolic question: reparations. The International Court of Justice, which had already found Israel’s prolonged occupation illegal and called for an end to it, moved to specifics. It ruled that Israel owed reparations for decades of unlawful settlement, expropriation, and systematic human‑rights violations – not as charity, but as a legal obligation.

With a neutral financial mechanism in place, Israel agreed – under enormous pressure – to pay roughly 5% of its GDP per year for 25 years, totaling about $600 billion. Western nations, led by the United States, acknowledged their complicity and added another $500 billion in grants and development funds over the same period. The combined figure – about $1.1 trillion – didn’t magically “fix” what had been done, but it made clear that the days of free violence were over.

All Palestinian refugees and their descendants were finally granted the right of return anywhere between the river and the sea, with equal rights under a single legal system. Some chose to reclaim specific homes and lands. Others chose different towns or cities. The point wasn’t forcing people into some rigid “original address” which, in many cases, was now a highway or apartment complex – it was restoring the right to live in your homeland without being treated as a trespasser.

Settlers and Accountability

And the settlers? Zionist fear‑mongering had always centered on that question.

In the end, the policy reflected both principle and pragmatism. The roughly 800,000 Israeli settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem were offered a choice:

Stay as equal citizens under the new order, in which case they’d compensate rightful Palestinian owners who chose not to return to those exact homes or lands; or

Leave with safe passage and support to resettle elsewhere, forfeiting claims to the stolen property.

No mass expulsion, no reverse Nakba – but also no more pretending that stolen land had become “disputed” because enough time had passed.

On criminal accountability, President Barghouti argued for a two‑track approach: international trials for top political and military leaders, and conditional amnesty at home for rank‑and‑file soldiers who gave full testimony to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The goal wasn’t to fill prisons with every 19‑year‑old who had once enforced apartheid – it was to break the culture of impunity at the top and tell the truth at the bottom.

In a move that shocked the usual “both sides” crowd, former Hamas leaders agreed to face the International Criminal Court for crimes on October 7, 2023 – on one condition: that Israeli leaders also stand trial for what came before and after that date. For once, “accountability on all sides” meant something more than a slogan.

Benjamin Netanyahu was eventually arrested on a trip to Europe under an ICC warrant. He was convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity and sentenced to life without parole. Twenty-three other senior Israeli officials received sentences ranging from life to 10 years. Barghouti publicly opposed the death penalty in all cases – a moral line he insisted Palestine‑Israel wouldn’t cross, even when dealing with men who had ordered massacres.

Ordinary former IOF soldiers received amnesty tied to full disclosure. Some Israelis raged that this was too harsh; some Palestinians raged it was too soft.

Rebuilding Gaza, Rewriting the Future

Gaza became the most visible test of whether this new order meant anything. The Strip had been described by the UN as “unlivable” even before apartheid Israel’s final, genocidal assault. It was where Israel’s cruelty had been most concentrated – and where the world’s cameras had finally refused to look away.

Using reparations funds from Israel and its Western backers, Gaza’s infrastructure was rebuilt from the ground up. Desalination plants, hospitals, power grids, mosques, churches, schools, and universities replaced the rubble fields. Urban planners – Palestinian, not Western consultants – designed neighborhoods with parks, clinics, and community centers where bomb craters had once been.

The beachfront resorts that Trump, Kushner, and their developer buddies once drooled over did get built – but they weren’t gated compounds for foreign investors on stolen land. They were Palestinian‑owned, Palestinian‑run, and staffed by Gazans who had survived the sieges. Former Hamas fighters worked alongside former PA employees and people who had never belonged to any faction. The point wasn’t erasing the past; it was refusing to stay trapped in it.

The Hamas boogeyman faded. It turned out that when you stop starving, bombing, and imprisoning people, the political appeal of armed factions shrinks dramatically. Israeli oppression had helped create and sustain Hamas; ending that oppression dried up the militancy the Zionists kept claiming to fight.

Life After Zionism

Zionism, like other discredited 20th-century ideologies, didn’t vanish the day apartheid fell. Some Israelis clung to it the way white Southerners clung to Lost Cause myths after the U.S. Civil War. There were fringe groups, bitter gatherings, and angry op‑eds. But Zionism no longer controlled borders, budgets, or bombs. It became a story some people kept telling themselves, not a regime other people had to die under.

Palestine‑Israel isn’t a utopia. There are still inequalities, political fights, and unfinished cases from the old regime. Some victims felt the reparations were too small, too late. Some former oppressors felt any accountability was too much.

But the basic architecture changed. Everyone between the river and the sea now lives under one legal system. No more separate roads, separate courts, separate ID cards, separate everything. Equal rights became the starting point of the conversation, not the radical fringe demand.

Outside the region, something else shifted. When Israel stopped claiming to bomb, starve, and shoot “for the Jews,” antisemitic incidents in places like the U.S. dropped. Turns out that when a state stops wrapping its atrocities in a Star of David, ordinary Jews are less likely to be blamed for them.

People now ask, with a mix of wonder and rage: Why didn’t this happen sooner?

And that, more than anything, is why Zionists will hate this vision. Not because it’s unrealistic, but because it’s realistic enough to scare them. It shows that the alternatives to apartheid aren’t endless civil war, not Jewish annihilation, but something Zionism has always treated as unthinkable: shared freedom.

This post is likely to draw racist comments from racist Zionists who spent decades demonizing Palestinians and selling grotesque “solutions” – the two‑state delusion, the 77‑ or 770-year “transition,” the endless “interim” Bantustan. None of that was ever equitable, reasonable, or moral.

To them, the recommendation is simple: you’ve had nearly a century to impose your fantasies on other people’s lives. It’s time to step aside and let progress through.

