The Progressive Jew

Benjamin Vicuna
2d

It takes a special strength of character to seek out the truth after being raised in a heavily zionist environment and I commend you for it. Thank you for educating the rest of us that see the injustices and atrocities being committed in the name of the jewish people but whenever we point out the obvious we are labeled anti-semitic. If being against apartheid and ethnic cleansing in the territories controlled by Israel makes me an anti-semite then I'll accept that label proudly (but not happily as I have jewish family and friends).

Ian Joseph
2d

“…the reason that there is no Arab state between the river and the sea, an Arab state of Palestine, is because for over a century, nearly a century and a half by now, the Arabs of the land have made it very clear in words and violent deeds that their singular top priority is to ensure that the Jews do not remain sovereign in any piece of land between the river and the sea.” Einat Wilf interview with Noam Weissman October 2025

At the time of the first Zionist Congress in 1897, the Jewish population in Palestine was small, estimated at around 28,000, making up roughly 5% of Palestine's total population of about 600,000, with most Jews living in cities like Jerusalem. Tel Aviv was only founded in 1907, Herzliya 1924, and of course many, many other cities, settlements and communities followed. In 1897, Haifa was a small town, and while exact figures vary, the Jewish population was a tiny minority, a few hundred at most. In 1897, the Jewish population in Jerusalem was about 8,000 or about a third of the total population of 25,000. All the above population figures are estimates which can differ by source, however it is indisputable that Jews were a small minority in Palestine at the time of the first Zionist Congress.

The early Zionist leaders, Jabotinsky et al, recognized, and stated in writing, that the local Arabs, the Palestinians, would, like any colonized people, resist the takeover of their land by foreign Jews. At no time was the majority, the local Arabs, consulted as to whether they would like to be a minority in their own land. All the early Zionist leaders commonly referred to the Zionist project as colonization.

The Zionist policy that was followed, was to impose a Jewish presence, by force of arms, until local Arabs, and the surrounding Arab countries, would have no choice but to accept a Jewish majority country in their midst.

That policy, and the resulting resistance, has continued to this day. The Zionist policy, and violence employed to implement the policy, as well as the violent resistance to that policy, have resulted in multiple wars, the deaths of hundreds of thousands, and the creation of a state that is fast becoming a pariah due to its apartheid like policies.

