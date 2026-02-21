“Israel shouldn’t be singled out!!!”

Every critic of Zionism has most likely heard it. Repeatedly.

But does that admonition have merit? To answer the question, I looked at whether Israeli crimes against humanity add up to something uniquely atrocious.

Spoiler alert: They do.

Israel Is the Last Active Settler‑Colonial Project Privileging One Religion

European settler‑colonialism – and the horrors that accompanied it – dates to the 15th century. It’s an anachronism – a throwback to the bad old days when European Christian powers conquered, dispossessed, and often tried to remake entire societies in their own image.

I’d say, “good riddance,” but one case of that scourge is still with us. Israeli settler‑colonialism – which legally privileges Jews and relegates Palestinians and other non‑Jews to second‑class status at best, and at worst, to people whose lives and property are treated as expendable – still exists.

Millions of non‑Jewish Arabs have had their land expropriated, their loved ones killed, and their lives turned into a daily nightmare by Zionist settler‑colonialism.

Israel Is Overseeing the Longest Military Occupation in Modern History

Settler‑colonial projects don’t remain abstract; they show up in concrete systems of control. In Israel’s case, that means military occupation.

Israel’s brutal occupation of Palestine officially began in 1967, but many human rights activists argue that the entire territory between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea has been under Zionist settler‑colonial domination since 1948. No current military occupation has gone on longer.

And this is by no means some benign military presence. The IOF, dishonestly branded “the world’s most moral army,” has committed a massive number of immoral acts during its occupation of Palestine. You can hear Israeli military veterans discuss IOF atrocities in their own words on Breaking the Silence.

Israel’s Apartheid System Has Distinct, Extreme Features

Occupation is just one layer. By segregating and dominating Palestinians via overlapping regimes of control, Israel has created a particularly extreme form of apartheid. It combines military occupation, siege, second‑class citizenship, and permanent exile into a single system whose goal is not to exploit Palestinian labor but to remove Palestinians from the land altogether.

Israel runs one system of Jewish supremacy over all Palestinians it controls, but it pulls it off through different legal regimes: martial law in the West Bank, siege in Gaza, second‑class citizenship inside Israel, and permanent exile for refugees. In the South African apartheid era, the white minority needed Black labor to fuel their economic engine. In Palestine‑Israel, Israeli authorities seek to simply get rid of Palestinians.

The extreme control of Palestinian movement, with apartheid walls, guard towers, and checkpoints, exceeds that of prior South African Bantustans. Israeli apartheid is also deeply integrated into global arms, cyber‑surveillance, and security markets. Israel exports tools it shamelessly markets as “battle‑tested” on Palestinians.

Simply put, Israeli apartheid combines elements we haven’t seen together in any previous system. And if you still think Israel isn’t overseeing apartheid, see my earlier essay, “Denying Israeli Apartheid Is Absurd.”

Israel Launched the World’s First Livestreamed Genocide

An apartheid system this extreme doesn’t stay static; it escalates. Starting in October 2023, for the first time, horrified people across the world watched a genocide unfold in real time on their smartphones, livestreamed by its victims. Believing they could displace, blow apart, and starve Palestinians with impunity, Israeli leaders effectively served as spokespersons for that genocide.

Benjamin Netanyahu – the Israeli strongman sought in The Hague for mass starvation and other crimes against humanity – invoked the biblical command about Amalek, a passage traditionally associated with killing every man, woman, and child, when he told Israeli troops, “Remember what Amalek has done to you.”

Yoav Gallant, then Israel’s defense minister, declared: “There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel. Everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly.” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said “an entire nation out there … is responsible” in Gaza, rejecting the idea of distinguishing civilians from combatants.

Finance minister Bezalel Smotrich promoted plans under which Gaza would be “entirely destroyed,” and Palestinians would “leave in great numbers to third countries.” National security minister Itamar Ben‑Gvir called for blocking all humanitarian aid to Gaza and for the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, euphemistically describing it as “voluntary migration.”

Israel Receives More U.S. Taxpayer Aid Than Any Other Nation

All of this would be appalling on its own. It’s even more disturbing when you realize who’s bankrolling it.

Since 1948, Israel has received more than $300 billion in U.S. taxpayer aid – more than any other nation. In 2016, the U.S. and Israel signed a 10‑year “Memorandum of Understanding” that committed $38 billion – $3.8 billion a year – to an ethnostate that constantly violates international law, even as it provides its Jewish citizens with universal healthcare, heavily subsidized higher education, and paid maternity leave most Americans can only dream of.

The U.S. was the main arms supplier during Israel’s genocide in Gaza. This included U.S.‑made “F”‑series jets and bombs. One of them was the MK‑84, a 2,000‑pound bomb capable of leveling entire city blocks. In total, since October 7, the U.S. has shipped more than 50,000 tons of weaponry to Israel.

All things considered, countless Americans – including many Jews – have a revised figure in mind for annual aid to this nation causing enormous death and destruction: $0.

Israel Interferes in U.S. Politics in Unprecedented Ways

That level of aid doesn’t happen by accident. It’s the product of a political machine.

From 2015-2025, pro‑Israel donors and organizations have poured roughly $1 billion into U.S. politics across all levels of government – federal, state, and local races, plus super‑PACs and lobbying.

Pro‑Israel spending on elected officials and candidates is so enormous that OpenSecrets lists “Pro‑Israel” as its own category, separate from the “Foreign & Defense Policy” bucket used for other countries and issues. No other foreign policy cause of comparable size appears to have attracted this amount of coordinated political spending over the past decade.

The Israel lobby expected a return on that investment, and it got one. In addition to Israel receiving more U.S. aid than any other nation, at least 38 states have passed anti‑BDS laws. In some cases, to receive a contract or work for a state, U.S. citizens have had to sign what amounted to a loyalty pledge to that foreign government.

The Israel lobby often influences elected officials and candidates through massive and, unfortunately, entirely legal campaign bribes and explicit threats, not to mention other unethical tactics. During Zohran Mamdani’s 2025 campaign for New York City mayor, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt went on TV to claim Mamdani hadn’t visited “a single synagogue,” “one Jewish neighborhood,” or “any of the mainstream Jewish institutions,” even though Mamdani had been engaging with Jewish groups. After Mamdani won, the ADL set up a “Mamdani Monitor” to “track antisemitism” in his administration – something it has never done for a non‑Muslim U.S. leader.

It’s fair to say that today, the Israel lobby influences Congress – and many other politicians – to a greater degree than even the gun lobby.

Israel Runs an Extraordinary Propaganda Machine

Money in politics is only one piece. You also need a story – or a smokescreen.

An apartheid state committing genocide while offensively billing itself as a “democracy” needs a first‑rate propaganda arm. It has one. Israeli hasbara relies on a vast network of pro‑Zionist organizations and individuals in Western countries willing to defend Israel no matter what crimes it commits.

Israel has even paid students to defend it on social media without identifying themselves as paid agents of the state. The “Jewish state” with exclusive rights for Jews has also paid social media influencers up to $7,000 per post to flood platforms like TikTok and Instagram with pro‑Israel content.

The dishonesty of many Zionists – from outright lies to coordinated smears of Israel’s critics by well-funded Zionist groups – is itself a major reason Israel ends up being “singled out.”

Israel Is a Major Threat to U.S. National Security

When you add up the military project, the aid, and the propaganda, it’s not just a moral problem “over there.” It lands here.

Netanyahu has been pressing U.S. leaders to threaten – and at times seriously consider – attacking Iran since the early 1990s. In addition to potentially killing Iranians who weren’t trying to harm Americans, the Israeli apartheid leader was willing to put the lives of U.S. soldiers at risk.

Since 2023, multiple attacks in the U.S. have been attributed to anger at Israel’s actions in Gaza or U.S. support for Israel. Even Osama bin Laden, whose methods I abhor, pointed to two U.S. policies as central grievances: American troops stationed in Saudi Arabia and U.S. backing for Israeli oppression of Palestinians. Those policies have been a recruiting tool for extremists for decades. It’s a great reason to end them.

Israel Commits Crimes in the Name of Global Jewry

Israel doesn’t just act on its own behalf; it claims to act in mine and yours if we’re Jews.

Israeli strongman Benjamin Netanyahu has said he’s “not just the prime minister of Israel but also a representative of the entire Jewish people.” Netanyahu has also pushed the racist Nation‑State Law that explicitly said, “Israel is the national state of the Jewish people” and “the homeland only of the Jewish people,” not of all its citizens.

Obviously, just one national leader in one nation claims to speak for the world’s Jews. And what has this meant for Jews across the globe? By attempting to position Israeli oppression as a Jewish rather than a Zionist project, Israeli leaders and diaspora Zionists have made Jews everywhere less safe.

In fact, according to the anti‑Palestinian ADL, in the year following October 7, 2023, more than 10,000 antisemitic incidents were reported in the U.S. – a one‑year increase above 200%. It was more than any other year on record.

Of course, that 2023-2024 period was the first year of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. During Israel’s Operation Protective Edge in the summer of 2014, when Israel bombed Gaza for 51 straight days and killed more than 500 Palestinian children, antisemitic incidents also soared.

On an ADL website page containing the subhead, “Antisemitic Incidents Related to Israel or Zionism,” the organization said, “In 2024, for the first time, a majority of all incidents (58%, or 5,452 incidents) were related to Israel.”

Zionists often attempt to silence Israel’s critics using a pretext of fighting antisemitism. I don’t recall ever hearing Zionists call for the one change that, by their own data, would dramatically reduce antisemitic incidents: ending Israeli oppression.

Israel’s Human Rights Record Is Exceptionally Bad

All of this shows up in the international record as well.

Since at least the 1970s, Israel has received more critical UN resolutions than any other nation. From 2015-2024, the UN General Assembly passed 173 resolutions criticizing Israel and only 80 criticizing all other countries combined.

Zionists often ask, “Why not North Korea – or Saudi Arabia?” The answer is simple: the UN does issue resolutions on those states, but Israel is in a different category because it’s been violating specific UN decisions on occupation, settlements, and refugee rights continuously since 1948, while relying on U.S. protection from sanctions and vetoes. That long record of defying UN law is why it draws so much attention.

Many Jews were told as kids to defend Israel, and we did as we were told. Later, we realized we were terribly deceived on Israel’s human rights record.

Zionists also ask why we don’t focus on other problems across the world. I view that as ZBS designed to silence criticism of Israel and change the subject. Any activist can be told to disperse their energy over a wide variety of problems pertaining to human rights, but why should they if they want to focus on a single problem? Many of us who enabled Israeli oppression as young Zionists believe we have a special obligation to speak out against a nation that should indeed be singled out for condemnation: Israel. Any human being of any other faith – or of no faith – has that same right.

