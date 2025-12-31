The Progressive Jew

The Progressive Jew

Tawfiq Al- Ghussein
Dec 31

At this point, “I support a two-state solution” isn’t a policy, it’s a slogan. It signals moderation while ignoring reality: permanent settlement expansion, explicit rejection of Palestinian sovereignty, and a single regime enforcing unequal rights.

When equality and the Palestinian right of return are excluded from the outset, what’s being offered isn’t peace but the management of dispossession, with justice deferred indefinitely.

Bruce Patt
Dec 31

The State of Israel is a perversion of Judaism, or at least what I always believed in my Sunday School naïveté to be the religion of my ancestors. Now, our heads explode under the pressure of dissonance as we, the People of The Book, the people of social justice, perennial victims of atrocities, have made a place safe for a peaceful sabbath justice by committing institutionalized racism, theft and murder. I really appreciated this piece, not least for its description of the fact that no Israeli government has wanted or sought any real “solution” to the problems caused by the 1948 invasion of Palestine. You might imagine how this opinion has resonated with some of my relatives, whose lifetime of indoctrination into the cult of Israel-is-Judaism, or vice-versa, leaves scant room for knowledge. And in this miasma of protestations, I really don’t know what Judaism is, beyond doing the best we can for others and the planet. At that, we are failing. As to what we have taught ourselves to believe is our prime directive, in Hebrew, Tikkun Olam (repair the world), if Israel is the best a putative Jewish state can be, we are failing.

