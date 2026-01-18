The Progressive Jew

The Progressive Jew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andre Shumpert's avatar
Andre Shumpert
4h

You are an honest man Robert. It takes courage to be honest in such an alienating climate. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Rita Camara's avatar
Rita Camara
5h

Hi Robert 🙂 Can I share this on my website (crediting you and linking to this page)?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert Rosenthal
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Rosenthal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture