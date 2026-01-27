The Clifton Jewish Center (CJC). It closed in 2024.

Last week, Nazi flyers containing a swastika, a noose, and a threat to lynch Jews were found on the campus of Shalom Park in my city, Charlotte. Considered the hub of Charlotte’s Jewish community, the 54‑acre campus houses a Jewish community center, synagogues, Jewish organizations, and schools – including a preschool and day school.

The flyers were discovered early and removed before the school day began, but the incident has understandably terrified students, parents, and many others in the wider Charlotte Jewish community.

Like other Jewish communities, Charlotte’s is deeply divided over Israel and Zionism. Yet in this case, Jewish groups across the ideological spectrum – Zionist to anti‑Zionist – have condemned this act of terror and insisted that it doesn’t define who we are.

Right now, we don’t know who did this. The culprits could be actual Nazis, other hatemongers with antisemitic views who grabbed Nazi imagery to terrify Jews, or kids who did something really stupid.

Years ago, thousands of bomb and active‑shooter threats against Jewish community centers and other institutions in the U.S. and elsewhere turned out to be hoaxes made by a disturbed young man in Israel. That case is a reminder that panic‑inducing attacks on Jewish sites don’t always fit the narratives we first reach for.

That last possibility – kids – brought me back to a somewhat similar case involving the New Jersey Jewish community of my early years.

In 1988, after the night before Halloween (“Mischief Night”), Rabbi Eugene Markovitz found the words “F**K YOU JEW BAGEL” and “I HATE JEWS” scrawled on the garage of his home in Clifton. Nearby, a swastika was sprayed on the car of an elderly Jewish man. The Clifton Jewish Center, which the rabbi led, along with a kosher meat market, were also hit.

The four culprits – sons of a dentist, a banker, a police officer, and a teacher – were all 13 to 14 years old. Superior Court Judge Frank Donato, moved by the fact that the crime coincided with the 50th anniversary of Kristallnacht (the “Night of Broken Glass”), considered confining them in juvenile prison for up to two years. Some local Jews wanted to send an unambiguous message that Nazi‑style hate wouldn’t be tolerated.

But Rabbi Markovitz had another idea. He wanted the boys to attend 25 hours of classes on Jewish history and culture, taught by the rabbi himself, along with additional community service at his synagogue. “One must never give up on young people,” he said. Judge Donato accepted the rabbi’s proposal.

The program included a Holocaust film, visits by clergy of other faiths, and discussions of bias‑motivated crimes. The boys squirmed and rolled their eyes at first, but they listened and learned – not only about Judaism, but about its commonalities with Christianity, their own multi‑ethnic country, and even their families’ histories. In the end, one discovered from Markovitz – not from his own family – that his Christian grandfather in Holland had risked his life hiding Jews beneath floorboards during the Nazi occupation.

These kids weren’t “incorrigible” or hardened Nazis. They were teenagers who had absorbed some antisemitic views, mixed them with World War II movies and racist schoolyard humor, and channeled it all into an ugly stunt that could easily have ruined their lives. A rabbi who didn’t know them until they defaced his property chose to help them learn and grow instead of pressing for maximum punishment. He even offered to write letters of recommendation to future employers for each child.

The story of Rabbi Markovitz’s response made national news and inspired a CBS “Schoolbreak Special” TV movie, “The Writing on the Wall,” with Hal Linden playing the rabbi.

My family wasn’t surprised. As a high school student, my oldest brother was president of AZA (Aleph Zadik Aleph), a Jewish fraternal organization, at the Clifton Jewish Center, where Rabbi Markovitz served for more than half a century.

In 1996, this rabbi, who chose education over vengeance, presided at my mother’s funeral. It was an honor to know a man who so thoroughly internalized the Jewish ethical demand that we refuse to write off other human beings.

Here in Charlotte, we don’t yet know what inspired one or more people to put up Nazi flyers at Shalom Park. We do know the combination of Nazi imagery – swastika and noose – and an explicit threat frightened children and unsettled an entire community.

Rabbi Eugene Markovitz offered one kind of Jewish response to that kind of hatred. He named it clearly, took it seriously, and still refused to give up on the kids who carried it out. He made sure they understood the history and the harm, but also insisted they had a future beyond that one awful act.

I can’t tell Charlotte what justice should look like in this case; the facts aren’t even in. I can say that a Judaism shaped by people like Rabbi Markovitz doesn’t confuse toughness with cruelty. It defends Jewish dignity without throwing other human beings away.

If it turns out this was done by teenagers, I hope someone here remembers the rabbi who stood in front of four terrified boys, looked at the swastikas they’d drawn, and chose to answer with courage, education, and love.

That kind of Judaism doesn’t need a wall, a checkpoint, or an open-air prison to feel safe. It just needs the stubborn belief that nobody is beyond reach – including us.

