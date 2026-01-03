I’ve seen the future of the Democratic Party. His name is Zohran Mamdani. And he couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

In case you haven’t noticed, U.S. voters are disgusted with their elected officials. In the last Economist/YouGov survey of 2025, the authoritarian at the top – the man who led an insurrection after voters rejected him five years ago – limped along with just 39% approval. Congress was even more underwater: a Gallup poll showed it stuck at 17%, a rating so low that Americans said they’d rather endure traffic jams, root canals, and Genghis Khan.

Voters think officeholders work for the rich, and it’s no mystery why. The Oval Office’s current occupant – who fancies himself a working‑class champion – is a billionaire whose signature legislative achievement in year one of his catastrophic second term was a tax cut for billionaires like himself. According to Bloomberg analysis, Trump and his family grew nearly 70% wealthier in just 15 months.

How did this wealthier‑than‑ever president repay the working‑class voters who bankrolled him? He ended the enhanced ACA subsidies on January 1, 2026. As of that day, healthcare premiums for millions of Americans skyrocketed – up as much as 114%. The Kaiser Family Foundation calculated that a 60‑year‑old couple earning $85,000 annually will see their premiums jump by $22,600 per year.

Talk about an affordability crisis! So, how did the tone‑deaf Chief Executive of the United States respond? He called affordability “a hoax.”

That’s not governance. That’s the sound of America’s working class getting mugged and mocked in the same breath.

Zohran and Affordability

My mother told me something her own mother said shortly after arriving at Ellis Island in the early 1900s. My grandmother concluded that Republicans were “for the rich.” Like most Jews of her era, she voted Democratic and never wavered. More than a century later, nearly all of our family – and a commanding majority of American Jews – still refuse to back GOP candidates.

I’m one of them. Like me (and Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez), Zohran Mamdani is a democratic socialist. What do “radicals” like us actually believe?

We believe in universal healthcare – something every other advanced nation already has. We believe in universal childcare, so working parents don’t choose between a job and watching their kids.

We believe if you work in the richest country on earth, you deserve a living wage, not a GoFundMe when you need some time off. We believe public college tuition should be free. That everyone deserves a roof over their head. And that in a nation producing enough food to feed everyone, no child should go to bed hungry.

In short: we believe basic dignity shouldn’t depend on your parents’ bank balance.

As a mayoral candidate, Zohran took those values and built them into a concrete platform for the nation’s most expensive city. He called for a rent freeze on nearly one million rent‑stabilized apartments – something a mayor can do by appointing a Rent Guidelines Board that votes for 0% increases. He vowed to build 200,000 new, permanently affordable, publicly subsidized homes over the next decade, mirroring successful social‑housing models in places like Vienna.

Zohran promised free childcare for every child from six weeks to five years old across New York City – with higher wages for the overwhelmingly female workforce providing that care. He pledged to make all city buses free while speeding up service, so that getting to work, school, or a doctor’s appointment isn’t a luxury purchase. And in the city’s “food deserts,” he planned to back publicly supported, low‑cost grocery stores, so access to fresh food becomes a right, not a privilege tied to one’s ZIP code.

How does Mayor Mamdani intend to pay for all this? By raising income and corporate taxes on the city’s richest residents and big businesses, so, as Bernie has often said, the rich “pay their fair share of taxes.”

All this is why New York City progressives – including Jewish progressives – backed Zohran Mamdani in the 2025 mayoral race. This is precisely what’s needed to bring progressives back to the Democratic Party in upcoming elections.

For me, it isn’t only about being a democratic socialist. It’s about the Jewish values I inherited from a grandmother who decided, fresh off the boat at Ellis Island, that you stand with the people getting crushed, not the people doing the crushing. A mayor who freezes rents, builds social housing, feeds hungry kids, and sends the bill to billionaires is doing something very appealing to this progressive Jew from a blue-collar home: he’s putting people in penthouses on notice.

Zohran and Zionism

This is where it gets even more interesting.

In last year’s mayoral race, three major candidates – Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa, and Eric Adams – shared a telling characteristic: they were all Zionists. Zohran Mamdani was the sole exception.

Pro‑Israel billionaires and PACs poured tens of millions of dollars into stopping – even destroying – the Muslim American candidate for the crime of believing in equal rights throughout Palestine‑Israel. That giant cash haul was overwhelmingly earmarked for Cuomo: the disgraced ex‑governor who, according to an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James, sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo, pro‑Israel politicians, and Zionist organizations launched a familiar attack: they demanded that Mamdani explicitly condemn the phrase “Globalize the intifada.” It’s a classic Zionist ploy – a rhetorical trap designed to trip up progressives who refuse to pander to the Israel lobby.

In Arabic, “intifada” literally means “shaking off.” It’s viewed by Palestinians and allies everywhere as a call for popular resistance against oppression. Israeli oppression.

Global resistance – namely, the nonviolent BDS movement – is exactly what’s needed to end 77 years of Israeli violence toward Palestinians. At a time when Zionists are pushing on multiple fronts to silence speech critical of Israel, Zohran has refused to jump on their bandwagon and pander to racists. He’s standing up for protected speech, human rights, and basic decency.

And by resisting demands to affirm that Israel has a “right to exist as a Jewish state” (another favorite Zionist litmus test), and instead insisting it should exist “with equal rights for all,” the mayor is aligned with Palestinians, countless Jews, and other allies who reject Jewish supremacy as a governing principle.

For this Jew, that’s not a footnote. I have no desire to support a politician who blesses a Jewish‑supremacist regime between the river and the sea and then asks Palestinians to call that “peace.” A candidate who insists on equal rights for everyone in Palestine‑Israel, even when it costs him money and power, is exactly the kind of person my Judaism tells me to stand beside.

Zohran and Solidarity

To win future elections, Democrats need to go genuinely “big tent” – bringing together diverse coalitions, from democratic socialists to independents who’ve watched the current authoritarian burn down every norm.

In his winning mayoral race, Zohran assembled exactly that: labor unions, tenant unions, DSA chapters, immigrant‑justice organizations, climate groups, and more.

Just look at the interfaith prayer at his inauguration. Standing side-by-side on the platform with the Muslim American mayor were a Muslim imam, a Jewish rabbi, a Christian minister, a Hindu priest, and a Sikh granthi. That’s not tokenism. That’s a vision of New York where religious minorities don’t have to hide who they are.

As a Jew and former New Yorker, I know this in my bones: Zohran loves Jewish New Yorkers, Muslim New Yorkers, Christian New Yorkers – and New Yorkers of all other faiths. He doesn’t treat you as a threat. He treats you as a neighbor.

Zohran and Democracy

I never thought I’d need to say this, but right now, we’re in a fight to preserve what’s left of American democracy. In addition to Zohran’s commitment to protecting constitutionally protected speech – including speech critical of a foreign government – the democratic socialist is committed to participatory budgeting, tenant councils, and using government to deepen rather than bypass democracy for New Yorkers who feel shut out of politics.

That’s why this Jew is a Mamdani Democrat: because his politics line up with what I was taught to call justice – economic dignity for everyone, equal rights from New York to Palestine‑Israel, and a democracy that actually lets ordinary people breathe.

New York, you didn’t just put in office the city’s first Muslim, South Asian, African‑born mayor, and the youngest mayor since the 19th century. You selected a brilliant, compassionate, articulate person of high integrity who may go down as the most gifted U.S. politician of his generation.

This Jew couldn’t be more excited to watch the Mamdani era unfold in New York City – and to keep arguing, loudly, that this is exactly the kind of leadership the Democratic Party needs if it wants a future worth voting for.

