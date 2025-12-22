Once upon a time, Zionists had a virtual monopoly on Palestine-Israel news. They painted Palestinians as bloodthirsty, irrational Jew-haters, supposedly plotting a second Holocaust rather than as human beings struggling against a colonial project that has slaughtered them in staggering numbers, stolen their land, and deprived them of their freedom. It was ugly, racist nonsense, pushed by people obsessed with preserving a supremacist system that privileges Jews and treats Palestinians in ways human rights organizations recognize as crimes against humanity.

And for decades, it worked. Much of the world believed Zionist myths, distortions, and falsehoods. One big reason: almost nothing was easily available to counter the hasbara narrative. Anti-Zionist authors rarely, if ever, appeared in places like the New York Times, and Sunday shows like Meet the Press almost never booked guests who were clearly pro-Palestinian.

Then, social media came along and ruined everything for the propagandists. Suddenly, curious people could tap a display and see reporting that wasn’t pre-sanitized by Zionists.

Unbiased readers started expanding their horizons through outlets like Al Jazeera, The Electronic Intifada, Jewish Currents, Middle East Eye, Mondoweiss, The Intercept, and +972 Magazine, all of which have documented Israeli oppression in detail. For the first time, people with open minds encountered anti-Zionist Jews like Max Blumenthal, Norman Finkelstein, Gideon Levy, Ilan Pappé, and Miko Peled, whose work punctures the “only democracy in the Middle East” fairy tale. Activists found groups like American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), IfNotNow, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), and Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), which organize for Palestinian liberation.

Eyes started opening. But the demographic that moved the most wasn’t my Baby Boomer generation. On Palestine-Israel, many, or perhaps most, Jewish Boomers have spent a lifetime marinating in hasbara and are unable or unwilling to evolve beyond their biases. It’s younger people – Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X – who’ve been watching, listening, and drawing their own conclusions.

After October 7, 2023, mostly young TikTok users watched Israel’s genocide in Gaza unfold in real time on their smartphones. Naturally, they were horrified. They were also less invested in a magical story about “the birth of the Jewish State” and more aware, thanks to years of digital reporting, of Israel’s long record of ethnic cleansing, ghettoization, erasure, occupation, and apartheid.

Now, two years into Israel’s sickening assault on the children, women, and men of Gaza, with polls showing support for Israel collapsing among young Americans – including young Jews – the pro-Israel elite has identified the true villain: not the Israelis dropping bombs on Gaza’s children, but TikTok.

Sarah Hurwitz: The “Wall of Carnage”

Enter Sarah Hurwitz, Harvard Law grad, former Obama speechwriter, and prior board member of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council. Speaking at the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly in Washington, DC, she practically begged the universe to put the genie back in the bottle.

“So, you have TikTok just smashing our young people’s brains all day long with video of carnage in Gaza,” she complained, adding that when she tries to present “data and information and facts,” younger Jews hear her “through this wall of carnage,” and she ends up sounding “obscene.” She also fretted that Holocaust education has “backfired” because it taught kids to side with “the people being rounded up and put in camps” rather than with the state doing the rounding up.

Watch the clip here:

To Hurwitz, the real scandal isn’t that Israel has been displacing, starving, and blowing apart Palestinians in Gaza; it’s that young people can see it. And she seems genuinely frustrated that their Holocaust education leads them to identify with Palestinians under Israeli siege instead of with Israeli might. Perhaps she was hoping “Never again” would be interpreted as “Never again for Jews only.”

Van Jones: Making Light of Babies Killed by Israel

On Bill Maher’s HBO show, Van Jones showed just how far a self-described progressive can sink once he decides his job is to defend Israel and scold young people.

Trying to explain why TikTok is supposedly poisoning Gen Z’s brains, Jones riffed that when kids open their phones all they see is “dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, Diddy,” turning Palestinian children blown apart by Israel into a punchline that drew laughs from Maher, Tom Friedman, and the studio audience. He also framed much of the Gaza footage as part of a “disinformation campaign” pushed by Iran and Qatar to brainwash American youth.

Here’s the clip:

Imagine any major TV personality joking that way about dead Jewish babies. They’d be out of a job by the next news cycle. Instead, Jones – who has been lauded by the ADL, a group that aggressively smears Palestinian advocacy as antisemitism – issued a narrow apology for his “insensitive” phrasing while still suggesting that foreign propaganda is driving outrage over Gaza. He apologized for making light of “what’s happening to the children in Gaza” but never squarely named Israel as the perpetrator, as if the carnage were a natural disaster or an unfortunate accident.

Hillary Clinton: TikTok as “Pure Propaganda”

Then there’s Hillary Clinton: former First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State, and longtime friend of the Israel lobby. If anyone knows the history of Israel’s dispossession of Palestinians, it’s her. But when she took the stage at a summit in Manhattan hosted by Israel Hayom, a far-right Israeli newspaper owned by pro-Israel GOP megadonor Miriam Adelson, she had a different history lesson in mind.

Clinton said it’s a “serious problem for democracy” that “smart, well-educated young people” get so much of their information about Gaza from platforms like TikTok. She claimed there was an “organized effort” beginning on October 8 to flood social media with “mis- and disinformation” about October 7, and she described what young people see online about Gaza as “pure propaganda” and “totally made up.”

Watch the clip here:

I’m willing to bet HRC has never publicly objected to pro-Israel propaganda: decades of U.S. news coverage that has either ignored Palestinians or presented them as faceless threats, and endless talking points about “the most moral army in the world” as it flattened apartment towers and refugee camps. But show her kids watching raw video of Gaza’s destruction, and suddenly she’s in full panic over TikTok and “fake” atrocity footage.

The Ellisons, TikTok, and CBS News

If you’re a Zionist power broker, you don’t just rail against TikTok; you work to own it.

Recently, TikTok signed a deal to spin off its U.S. operations into a new entity controlled by an investor group led by Oracle, the software giant whose billionaire chairman, Larry Ellison, is a Trump ally and one of Israel’s biggest private donors. Ellison has given tens of millions of dollars to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF). Reports put his total FIDF giving in the tens of millions, including single checks in the eight-figure zone, and describe him as one of the largest private donors to the Israeli military through FIDF. He has also referred to Israel as “our home” and vacationed with Benjamin Netanyahu: the Israel strongman with an ICC arrest warrant issued against him on charges of inflicting mass starvation and other crimes against humanity.

Through Skydance Media, his son David Ellison took control of Paramount Global, which owns CBS News. After the takeover, the new Ellison regime installed Bari Weiss – a hardline pro-Israel commentator with no prior experience running a broadcast newsroom – as Editor-in-Chief of CBS News. Before this, Weiss was known for her opinion work at the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, and for founding the ultra-Zionist Free Press, not for managing a national TV news operation.

So now, one of Israel’s most devoted billionaire patrons has major influence over both TikTok’s U.S. data and algorithm and CBS’s news division – while Zionists like Hurwitz, Jones, and Clinton lecture young Americans about “propaganda” on their phones.

The Whack‑a‑Mole Strategy

We can see the strategy:

Ban or punish campus chapters of groups like Jewish Voice for Peace and Students for Justice in Palestine, which are among the loudest voices for Palestinian freedom.

Pressure universities, publishers, and platforms so even the word intifada – which literally means “shaking off” – is treated as hate speech instead of a call for liberation.

Rail against TikTok and other apps that show unfiltered images from Gaza – and, when possible, move those platforms under the control of people deeply invested in Israel’s image.

Maybe they think they can play Whack‑a‑Mole with reality itself, shutting down one outlet after another until young people go back to the days of three networks and one narrative.

They’re wrong.

Independent media free of Zionist influence will keep growing – on TikTok, on other platforms, and on our streets – because once people with open minds and hearts that haven’t been hardened see what Israel is doing, and has been doing, to the Palestinian people, it’s very hard to un‑see it.

