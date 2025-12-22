The Progressive Jew

Tawfiq Al- Ghussein
Dec 22

This is not a communications crisis for Israel. It is a legitimacy crisis. Once people see the reality of occupation, siege, and slaughter, no amount of narrative management can restore the old consensus. The problem for Israel’s defenders is not that young people are misinformed, it is that they are informed enough.

Siobhan
Dec 22

Put this woman in a rocking chair. Why she still thinks she is relevant is beyond me. She's a neo con--remember Benghazi and what she was part of in Libya generally? Her ideas are from another century. She is totally wrong about what kids are seeing on

Tic Tock, they know what they are seeing is real. Maybe she knows it or is just playing the usual nothing to see here. There's no genocide.

